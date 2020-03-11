Making hand sanitizer products more effective with essential oils

(Mass Appeal) – Washing your hands is crucial as the Coronavirus spreads, but hand sanitizer products are an option when a sink isn’t available. However, hand sanitizer may not be effective against viruses. Adding essential oils may help. Jonathan Evans is an Herbal Information Specialist at The Herbarium, and he brings us his DIY advice.

ESSENTIAL OILS for SOAPS & SPRAYS

Citrus, Sweet orange, Mandarin (red),

Bergamot

Rosemary

Eucalyptus globulus

Tea tree

Geranium

Palmarosa

These oils have different chemical constituents, including terpenes,alcohols, and esters, which exhibit antiviral, antiseptic, antimicrobial and antibiotic actions. Adding essential oils to your liquid hand soaps, wipes, cleaners, etc, may enhance their effectiveness.

Use two or more oils, changing the ratio of each oil every time you replace the soap container.

Example: 40 drops of palmarosa and 20 drops of eucalyptus oil in a two ounce bottle of sanitizer or soap. Next time try bergamot and sweet orange 30 drops each. Keep changing your recipe. Experiment with the scent to see which ones go together , or just use one oil, but it needs to be at least 60 drops of essential oil for a 2 ounce bottle.