Making Healthy Dog Treats at home

(Mass Appeal) – Do you want to show your dog a little extra love? The way to a dog’s heart is often through some tasty snacks!

Shawn Cohen-Sherry, owner of Paw Street Barkery, shares his healthy recipe for “puppy love” triple berry homemade treats.

Ingredients:

Quick Oats, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, Water

Materials: Oven, Baking Sheet, Blender, Measuring Cup, Mixing Bowl, Sharp Knife, Rolling Pin, Cookie Cutter

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375F.

2. Wash all fruit, slice up strawberries and then add all berries to blender.

3. Add water to blender and blend on high for 10 seconds.

4. Into a mixing bowl, add oats and berry purée and mix until a uniform dough is seen.

5. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/2″ thickness.

6. With the heart shaped cutter, cut out treats and place onto non-greased baking sheet.

7. Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, remove tray from oven, flip treats and return to oven.

8. Bake at 275F for 30 additional minutes.

9. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.

10. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.