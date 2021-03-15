Making Irish cheese fondue

(Mass Appeal) – Sharp Irish cheddar is the star in this next delicious recipe! Tinky Weisblat, our diva of deliciousness, joins us with a wonderful recipe for Irish cheese fondue!

Ingredients:

2 to 3 cloves garlic, slightly crushed

1 pound Irish cheddar cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup Irish stout

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

a few sprinkles of Worcestershire sauce

1 medium baguette, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 apples, cut into bite-sized pieces

Cooking Directions:

Rub the inside of a fondue pot with the garlic; then discard the garlic cloves. In a bowl toss together the cheese and the flour.

Bring the stout, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce to a boil in the fondue pot. Reduce the heat and stir in the cheese/flour mixture. Continue to stir until the cheese has melted. Don’t be concerned if your fondue is brown: it’s supposed to be!

Dip the bread and apple pieces into your fondue.