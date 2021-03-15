Making Irish soda bread with cranberries

(Mass Appeal) – There are certain culinary delights you may think of when St. Patrick’s day rolls around. It could be corned beef and cabbage, an Irish coffee or soda bread.

Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us her recipe for the classic Irish soda bread that will sure be a welcome addition to your family dinners.

Ingredients:

4 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into six pieces

1 cup dried cranberries (you may substitute raisins if you like)

1 egg

1-1/3 cups buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

green sprinkles (optional)

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a large cookie sheet or line it with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a bowl, combine the flour, the sugar, the salt, and the baking powder. Use two knives or a pastry cutter to cut in the butter. Do not over mix; be sure to leave tiny bits of butter visible in the flour. Stir in the cranberries.

In a separate bowl whisk together the egg, the buttermilk, and the baking soda. Combine them with the other mixture-don’t mix them too much-and form the resulting dough into a ball.

On a lightly floured board knead the dough for 3 to 5 minutes. Form the bread into 2 round mounds, place them on the prepared cookie sheet, and make a cross with a serrated knife in the center of each. Decorate the top with sprinkles if you wish.

Bake the mounds until they are golden brown in spots.