Making Lemon Ricotta Basil Pasta

(Mass Appeal) – Everyone gets tired of cooking the same old thing and you’re probably looking for new twists on the staples you may be eating regularly. Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is going to show us a new and easy pasta dish that you can add to your repertoire.

Lemon Ricotta Basil Pasta

3 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 pound pasta of choice

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

1 lemon, zested and juiced

4 tbs. fresh basil, torn

2 cups fresh spinach, packed

¼ white wine or vegetable stock

8 oz. ricotta cheese

1/3 cup pecorino romano

Optional: 1 cup panko, ¼ tsp. red pepper flake, salt and pepper

Directions:

Heat a large skillet over medium and add 2 tbs. olive oil, add the spinach a saute until cooked down. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a small bowl.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the pasta 2 minutes shy of the package directions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before you drain it. In the small skillet add the rest of the olive oil, 1 tbs. unsalted butter, lemon juice , lemon zest, white wine, ricotta cheese, red pepper flake, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined, if two thick add a little of the pasta water. Once the sauce is combined add the cooked pasta and torn basil.

Optional:

Breadcrumb Topping:

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tbs. olive oil

½ tsp. red pepper flake

Heat the olive oil in a small saute pan on medium. Add the breadcrumbs, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cook until the breadcrumbs are toasted.