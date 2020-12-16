Making loaded baked potato bites

(Mass Appeal) – We’re just a week or so out from Christmas, Kwanzaa and Festivus, and we’re close to being done with Hanukkah. If you’re still planning your holiday meal, Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is with me now to share a recipe your family will love.

Loaded Baked Potato Bites

Ingredients:

15 small red potatoes

2 tbs. olive oil

¾ cup plain skyr yogurt

3 tbs. fresh dill, chopped

2 tbs. fresh chives, chopped

½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 400°. Pierce the potatoes with a fork or a knife and place on a baking sheet, toss with 1 tbs. olive oil. Bake for 20-25 minutes until skins are shriveled and crispy. Transfer the potatoes to a wire rack to cool enough to handle. While the potatoes are cooling mix together the herb yogurt dip. In a small bowl mix together ¾ cup yogurt and 3 tbs. chopped dill , 2 tbs. chopped chives, salt and pepper.