Making maple infused ice cream

(Mass Appeal) – If you head out this March to support one of our local sugar shacks and bring home a little bit more maple syrup than you had planned, well, we have a sweet dessert recipe for you. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to make ice cream with maple syrup.
Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups milk
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup maple syrup
1-1/2 cups heavy cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 pinch salt
Cooking Directions:
Heat the milk until it is steamy but not boiling. While you are heating it use a separate bowl to whisk together the egg yolks and the syrup until the mixture is thick.
Whisk a bit of the hot milk into the egg mixture. Then whisk more, up to about 1/2 or 3/4 cup. Whisk the milky egg yolks into the remaining milk. Cook over medium heat until the custard begins to thicken but does not boil (about 2 to 3 minutes on my gas stove).
Remove the custard from the heat and strain it into a heatproof bowl or pot. Cool thoroughly.
When the custard is cold whisk in the cream, vanilla, and salt. Place this mixture in your ice-cream freezer and churn until done. This recipe makes about a quart of ice cream. It’s lovely served with roasted or candied walnuts or pecans on top.