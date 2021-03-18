Making maple infused ice cream

(Mass Appeal) – If you head out this March to support one of our local sugar shacks and bring home a little bit more maple syrup than you had planned, well, we have a sweet dessert recipe for you. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to make ice cream with maple syrup.

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups milk

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup maple syrup

1-1/2 cups heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 pinch salt

Cooking Directions:

Heat the milk until it is steamy but not boiling. While you are heating it use a separate bowl to whisk together the egg yolks and the syrup until the mixture is thick.

Whisk a bit of the hot milk into the egg mixture. Then whisk more, up to about 1/2 or 3/4 cup. Whisk the milky egg yolks into the remaining milk. Cook over medium heat until the custard begins to thicken but does not boil (about 2 to 3 minutes on my gas stove).

Remove the custard from the heat and strain it into a heatproof bowl or pot. Cool thoroughly.

When the custard is cold whisk in the cream, vanilla, and salt. Place this mixture in your ice-cream freezer and churn until done. This recipe makes about a quart of ice cream. It’s lovely served with roasted or candied walnuts or pecans on top.