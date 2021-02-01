Making Marry Me Chicken for Valentine’s Day

(Mass Appeal) – Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away. If you’re struggling to come up with a delicious meal to make at home, then we’ve got something for you. Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is here to share her recipe for Marry Me Chicken.

Ingredients & Cooking Instructions

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
3/4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 c. heavy cream
1/2 c. chopped sun-dried tomatoes
1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan
Freshly torn basil, for serving

Preheat oven to 375°. In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear, skin-side down, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet.
Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet, skin-side up.
Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 17 to 20 minutes.
Garnish with basil and serve.

