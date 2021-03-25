Making matzo ball soup for Passover

(Mass Appeal) – We are approaching the beginning of Passover, which starts this Saturday evening, and ends on the evening of Sunday, April 4th.

Some of the most important Passover traditions and symbols lie within the meals prepared during this time. And Thursday, our diva of deliciousness is here with a classic Passover dish.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill

a small amount of finely chopped onion (optional)

2 tablespoons soda water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or melted butter

3/4 teaspoon salt

freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup matzo meal

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock



Cooking Directions:

In a small bowl, beat the eggs. With a balloon whisk, whisk in the parsley, dill, onion (if using), soda water, oil, salt, and pepper. Then stir in the matzo meal. Cover the mixture, and refrigerate it for at least an hour but not more than 6 hours.

Oil your hands, and shape the dough into small balls (about 1/2 inch across). Pop the balls CAREFULLY into salted boiling water.

Boil the balls, covered, for 25 minutes over medium-low heat. Do not peek at the balls while they are cooking. Drain the matzo balls.

Bring the chicken stock to a boil, cover, and put the balls in it. Boil, covered, for at least 15 minutes.