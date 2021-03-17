Making mint chocolate chip martinis for St. Patrick’s Day

(Mass Appeal) – We are ending the show with a creative cocktail, perfect for St. Patrick’s Day!
Joining us from the Halfway House in South Hadley is Grace Szydziak, a bartender with the Bean Restaurant Group. Good Morning Grace!
Mint Chocolate Chip Martini
Recipe:
1.5oz Chocolate Vodka
.5oz Green Creme de Menthe
1oz Creme de Cacao
.5oz Milk
Rim martini glass with Chocolate Sauce and then crushed Oreo Cookie Crumbs
Add ice to cocktail shaker
Add ingredients to cocktail shaker
Shake ingredients together
Strain into martini glass