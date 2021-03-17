Making mint chocolate chip martinis for St. Patrick’s Day

(Mass Appeal) – We are ending the show with a creative cocktail, perfect for St. Patrick’s Day!

Joining us from the Halfway House in South Hadley is Grace Szydziak, a bartender with the Bean Restaurant Group. Good Morning Grace!

Mint Chocolate Chip Martini

Recipe:

1.5oz Chocolate Vodka

.5oz Green Creme de Menthe

1oz Creme de Cacao

.5oz Milk

Rim martini glass with Chocolate Sauce and then crushed Oreo Cookie Crumbs

Add ice to cocktail shaker

Add ingredients to cocktail shaker

Shake ingredients together

Strain into martini glass