Making new family traditions at Silver Bell Farm

(Mass Appeal) – Silver Bell Farm in Monson is a great destination for families this time of year. We met with owner Mike Moore to talk about all the fun fall activities and what to look forward to at Silver Bell Farm when the holidays roll around.

Moore said during the fall, families love to come out and get a hayride out to the pumpkin patch and corn maze. There are also hot cider donuts and other homemade treats.

Silver Bell Farm is also a perfect place for a child’s birthday party – you can rent the farm and bring your own food for a celebration or there are many themes to choose from. One of the more popular themes is the “fishing party” where children get a fishing pole and head to the stocked pond where they always are able to reel in a fish.

Christmas is also a great time at Silver Bell Farm and Santa arrives on Friday, Nov. 29. There are story times with Santa, horse-drawn sleigh rides and more. Silver Bell Farm is located at 305 Silver Street in Monson and the number is 413-977-8447. You can find them online at Silverbellfarm.com.