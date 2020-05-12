Making: No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

(Mass Appeal) – Over the last few weeks, we have been trying recipes on the show that we’ve either learned about online, like the whipped coffee, or sharing with you the ones we make at our own homes.

Today we’re making and sharing the recipe of a very delicious no bake chocolate-peanut butter cookie.

Ingredients

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup honey (or maple syrup for vegan)!

¼ cup coconut oil measured in solid state.

2 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp sea salt

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup quick cooking oats

¼ cup shredded unsweetened coconut

Instructions

Line a cookie sheet with waxed paper, set aside.

Combine peanut butter, honey, salt and coconut oil in a saucepan and heat, stirring continuously, until melted and well-combined.

Stir in vanilla and cocoa powder.

Add quick-cooking oats and mix well.

Add coconut and stir until completely combined.

Drop 1 TBS portions of mixture onto your prepared baking sheet. Continue until you’ve used all your cookie mixture.

Let cool in the refrigerator or freezer until hardened.

Serve cold or frozen!

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator!