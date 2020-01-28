Making: Pan Roasted Tomahawk Steak with Maitre D’ Hotel Butter for Two

(Mass Appeal) – The NFL’s big game is this weekend and what better way to feed you and a friend while watching the game than with a 32oz tomahawk beef steak.

John Perry, Assistant General Manager from the Student Prince Cafe, and Chef Bryan Graham, Culinary Director of the Bean Restaurant Group, get our taste buds going with a delicious recipe for cooking an amazing piece of meat.

RECIPE: Pan Roasted 32oz Tomahawk Steak with Maitre D’ Hotel Butter for Two



INGREDIENTS:

1 32oz bone in Tomahawk Beef Steak

Vegetable oil for cooking

Salt and pepper to taste

Maitre d hotel butter

1/2 lb very soft salted European Butter

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 fresh lemon zested and juiced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh Italian flat leaf parsley

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

2 shakes tabasco sauce

Salt and Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

For the steak:

Preheat oven to 400F

Heat cast iron pan with a small amount of oil and turn on medium high heat.

Season both sides of the steak heavily with salt and fresh ground black pepper.

Place steak into the cast iron pan and sear for 4 minutes, flip and continue to cook another 4 minutes.

Place steak into your oven and cook to desired doneness. remove from the oven and rest the meat for 4 minutes. Slice and top with butter.

For the butter:

Place all ingredients into a bowl and hand whip until all ingredients mixed will double check seasoning.

Using plastic wrap or parchment paper roll butter into a log and chill. slice and serve as needed.