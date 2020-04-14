Making Pickle Pancakes

(Mass Appeal) – Are you bored with cooking at home by now? Well, this recipe is “i-dill” if you’re willing to get creative in the kitchen.
Dan Whalen, blogger at The Food in my Beard is going to show us something so out-of-the-box that you’ll relish in the details. He sent us his recipe for, are you ready? Pickle pancakes! You’ve got to check this out!
PICKLE PANCAKES
PANCAKE
1 cup Diced Pickles
2 Scallions chopped
1/2 cup Pickle Juice
1 tablespoon Rice Vinegar
1/2 cup Flour
1/4 cup Cornstarch
SAUCE
1/4 cup Mayo
1 teaspoon Soy Sauce
1 tablespoon sambol chili paste
1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar
GARNISH
scallions and sesame seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix together the pickles and scallions in a bowl. Add in the pickle juice and vinegar. Stir to combine.
- Add the flour and cornstarch and stir. Add a splash of water if it seems too tight, it needs to be pancake batter texture.
- Preheat a frying pan with a little vegetable oil. Add the batter and spread it out into a round pancake. Cook on high for about 3 minutes to brown.
- Carefully flip the pancake and cook the other side. Turn the heat to medium to allow the inside to cook through before the outside gets burnt.
- Meanwhile, make the sauce by mixing all the sauce ingredients.
- Remove the pancake from the pan and cut it into wedges like a pizza. Serve with the sauce and garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.