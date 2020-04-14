Making Pickle Pancakes

(Mass Appeal) – Are you bored with cooking at home by now? Well, this recipe is “i-dill” if you’re willing to get creative in the kitchen.

Dan Whalen, blogger at The Food in my Beard is going to show us something so out-of-the-box that you’ll relish in the details. He sent us his recipe for, are you ready? Pickle pancakes! You’ve got to check this out!

PICKLE PANCAKES

PANCAKE

1 cup Diced Pickles

2 Scallions chopped

1/2 cup Pickle Juice

1 tablespoon Rice Vinegar

1/2 cup Flour

1/4 cup Cornstarch

SAUCE

1/4 cup Mayo

1 teaspoon Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon sambol chili paste

1 teaspoon Sesame Oil

1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar

GARNISH

scallions and sesame seeds

INSTRUCTIONS