Making Pickle Pancakes

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Are you bored with cooking at home by now? Well, this recipe is “i-dill” if you’re willing to get creative in the kitchen.

Dan Whalen, blogger at The Food in my Beard is going to show us something so out-of-the-box that you’ll relish in the details. He sent us his recipe for, are you ready? Pickle pancakes! You’ve got to check this out!

PICKLE PANCAKES
PANCAKE
1 cup Diced Pickles
2 Scallions chopped
1/2 cup Pickle Juice
1 tablespoon Rice Vinegar
1/2 cup Flour
1/4 cup Cornstarch
SAUCE
1/4 cup Mayo
1 teaspoon Soy Sauce
1 tablespoon sambol chili paste
1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar
GARNISH
scallions and sesame seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Mix together the pickles and scallions in a bowl. Add in the pickle juice and vinegar. Stir to combine.
  2. Add the flour and cornstarch and stir. Add a splash of water if it seems too tight, it needs to be pancake batter texture.
  3. Preheat a frying pan with a little vegetable oil. Add the batter and spread it out into a round pancake. Cook on high for about 3 minutes to brown.
  4. Carefully flip the pancake and cook the other side. Turn the heat to medium to allow the inside to cook through before the outside gets burnt.
  5. Meanwhile, make the sauce by mixing all the sauce ingredients.
  6. Remove the pancake from the pan and cut it into wedges like a pizza. Serve with the sauce and garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.

