Making pulled pork to preview the One Call Away BBQ

Take a look at this delicious pulled pork recipe! You can try it in person at the One Call Away Foundation’s 4th Annual Bike Ride and BBQ. President and Founder David Sutton joins us with his top secret recipe and to give us a preview of the event.

One Call Away Foundation provides PTSD support services for veterans. You can join the ecent on Saturday, July 20th at Whalley Park in Southwick. The motorcycle ride begins at 10:30 AM. The barbecue starts serving at 12:30. A 1st Responders parade kicks off at 1:30.

For more information on the event, visit OneCallAwayFoundation.org or call (413) 478-7748.

If you are a veteran with PTSD who needs someone to talk to, call (413) 367-8738.