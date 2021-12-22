Making: Roast leg of lamb with a mint “vinaigrette” mince

(Mass Appeal) – We’re excited to have Mick Corduff, chef and co-owner of the Delaney House, with us today so he can share his recipe for a traditional Irish Christmas feast: roast leg of lamb with a mint “vinaigrette” mince.

Roast leg of lamb

Carrots 2 ea

Onion 2 ea

Potato 2 #

Leg of lamb – tied or netted 6-8#

Dijon mustard 1/2 c

Garlic minced 2 Ts

Rosemary – sprig – stem n mince

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt + Pepper

Mint “vinaigrette” mince

Fresh mint

Parsley

Shallots

Garlic

Vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt + Pepper

Season leg of lamb 2-4 hours in refrigerator

Pre-heat oven to 400*

Clean n chop vegetable place in roasting pan

Season with evoo ,s+p

Place the leg of lamb in center and plut in over

Roast for 20-25 minutes then reduce heat to 325*

Roast for one hour

Internal temp medium rare 115-125* let rest for 5-10 minutes prior to carving