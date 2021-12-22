Making: Roast leg of lamb with a mint “vinaigrette” mince

(Mass Appeal) – We’re excited to have Mick Corduff, chef and co-owner of the Delaney House, with us today so he can share his recipe for a traditional Irish Christmas feast: roast leg of lamb with a mint “vinaigrette” mince.
Roast leg of lamb
Carrots 2 ea
Onion 2 ea
Potato 2 #
Leg of lamb – tied or netted 6-8#
Dijon mustard 1/2 c
Garlic minced 2 Ts
Rosemary – sprig – stem n mince
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt + Pepper
Mint “vinaigrette” mince
Fresh mint
Parsley
Shallots
Garlic
Vinegar
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt + Pepper
Season leg of lamb 2-4 hours in refrigerator
Pre-heat oven to 400*
Clean n chop vegetable place in roasting pan
Season with evoo ,s+p
Place the leg of lamb in center and plut in over
Roast for 20-25 minutes then reduce heat to 325*
Roast for one hour
Internal temp medium rare 115-125* let rest for 5-10 minutes prior to carving