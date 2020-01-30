Making Spring Rolls

(Mass Appeal) – Today in the Mass Appeal kitchen we received instruction to show us how easy it is to make the Asian favorite, spring rolls.

Our good friend, and owner of Auntie Cathies Kitchen, Cathie Cappa, offered a detailed yet simple method for preparing spring rolls right in your own kitchen.

BAKED CHINESE SPRING ROLLS

-Spring Roll pastry sheets – 16 (approximately as it depends on how much filing you are using and the size of your spring roll wrappers)

-Canola oil – 2 tablespoons (reserve one to baste spring rolls before baking)

-Garlic – 3 cloves minced

-Ginger – 1 inch peeled and grated fresh

-Ground pork – 1/2 pound (or shrimp – 1/2 pound raw, shelled and deveined) (Can omit if you want a vegan appetizer)

-Cabbage – 2 cups sliced and chopped

-Carrot – 1 carrot grated

-Bean sprouts – 1.5 cups fresh cut in thirds

-Shao xing wine – 2 tablespoons

-Tamari (soy) sauce – 2-3 tablespoons or to taste

-White pepper – 1/4 teaspoon

-Sesame oil – 1 teaspoon

-Green onions – 1/2 cup chopped

-Water – 2 tablespoons

-Cornstarch – 1-2 tablespoons (to make a cornstarch slurry to help the egg rolls seal)



GINGER TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE

-Tamari (soy) sauce – 3 tablespoons

-Sesame oil – 1/4 teaspoon

-Garlic – 1 clove minced

-Ginger – 1 teaspoon grated

-Chili – Optional- bird chili sliced thin, if you like a little heat

-Green onions – 1 teaspoon finely chopped