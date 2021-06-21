Making Strawberries and Cream Almond Cake

(Mass Appeal) – June is a great time of the year, especially for strawberry lovers. Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie is going to show us how to make a nice Strawberries and Cream Almond Cake dessert.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups almond flour

4 eggs, separated

½ cup, sugar

2 tbs. lemon or orange zest

1 pint strawberries, sliced

1 can coconut cream or heavy cream, chilled

1 tbs. powdered sugar

Optional: ¼ sliced almonds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9 inch cake pan and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine your almond flour, egg yolks, sugar and lemon zest. Mix well to combine. In a separate bowl, beat together your egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold through your egg whites until combined into the almond flour sugar mixture. Transfer cake mixture into greased cake pan and top with sliced almonds if using.

Bake for 30 mins or until tender on top. Let cool for 15 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

When the cake cools, slice the strawberries and set aside. In a medium bowl scoop out the separated chilled coconut cream solids. Add 1 tbs. powdered sugar and beat until smooth and creamy.

Top the cake with the cream and sliced strawberries in a pattern that you desire and enjoy.