Making Strawberries Romanoff for dessert

(Mass Appeal) – Strawberry season is in full swing and there is no end to the recipes that involve this delicious fruit. Tinky Weisblatt, our diva of deliciousness, is here to show us how to make Strawberries Romanoff.

Strawberries Romanoff

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries, washed and hulled (Cut them up if they are huge.)

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon sour cream or crème fraiche

3 tablespoons lightly sweetened whipped cream

1/2 teaspoon Grand Marnier or another orange liqueur

a sprinkling of brown sugar

a strawberry or mint sprig for garnish

Cooking Directions:

Combine the strawberries and sugar, and let them sit for 1 to 2 hours.

In a separate bowl, fold the sour cream or crème fraiche and the liqueur into the whipped cream. Dollop this mixture on top of the strawberries. Top with the brown sugar and garnish. Serves 1.