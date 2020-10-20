Making sweet potato gnocchi with mushrooms and kale

(Mass Appeal) – One of the most popular Italian dishes is gnocchi. While most of you may have only had the traditional, basic style, with a red sauce but if you think about it, like any pasta, gnocchi can be made many different ways.

Dan Whalen from the blog, The Food In My Beard, shares with us one of his recipes that puts a twist on your traditional a gnocchi meal.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Kale

● 2 or 3 large sweet potatoes roasted, cooled, and peeled

● 1 Egg

● 1.5 cups Flour plus more as needed

● 1/2 stick butter

● 5 ounces mushrooms sliced

● 3 stalks kale stems removed and chopped

● 2 cloves garlic, minced

● 1/2 cup light cream (can use milk or non dairy milk)

● 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese