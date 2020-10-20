Making sweet potato gnocchi with mushrooms and kale

(Mass Appeal) – One of the most popular Italian dishes is gnocchi. While most of you may have only had the traditional, basic style, with a red sauce but if you think about it, like any pasta, gnocchi can be made many different ways.
Dan Whalen from the blog, The Food In My Beard, shares with us one of his recipes that puts a twist on your traditional a gnocchi meal.
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Kale
● 2 or 3 large sweet potatoes roasted, cooled, and peeled
● 1 Egg
● 1.5 cups Flour plus more as needed
● 1/2 stick butter
● 5 ounces mushrooms sliced
● 3 stalks kale stems removed and chopped
● 2 cloves garlic, minced
● 1/2 cup light cream (can use milk or non dairy milk)
● 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- Mash the sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Stir in the egg and flour and mix to combine. Knead with your hands for just a minute or so until everything comes together, adding more flour if it feels too sticky.
- Split the dough into thirds. Roll one third into a thin rope, about 1 inch in diameter
- Use a butter knife to cut the rope into 1 inch pieces.
- Use your thumb to press each piece into the back of a fork, slowly rolling into the traditional gnocchi shape.
- Repeat and continue until you have made all the gnocchi
- Bring a large pot of well salted water to a boil.
- In a frying pan on medium heat, melt the butter and add the mushrooms. Sauté the mushrooms for about 3 minutes, then add in the kale.
- Once the kale is wilted, add in the garlic and stir for 2 minutes.
- Turn heat to low and add in the cream. Stir to combine.
- Drop the gnocchi into the water and cook for about 3 minutes. Once they start to float they have about 1 minute left.
- Remove the gnocchi from the water and add them directly to the pan with the mushrooms. Stir to coat. Add in the parmesan cheese and continue to stir for about 1 minute
- Serve with more parmesan cheese