Making Taylach for Rosh Hashana

(Mass Appeal) – Rosh Hashana begins at sundown on Monday, September 6th and in the Jewish culture, food is often very symbolic. We’ve invited Kosher caterer Cheryl Blonder, owner of Cheryl Blonder Catering, to show us how to make a traditional sweet dish.

Taylach Recipe

4 Eggs

21/2 Cups Flour

3 Tablespoons Canola Oil

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

2 Tables of Liquor (optional)

Honey Mixture

2 cups Honey

1/2-Cup White Sugar

1/2-Cup Brown Sugar

1-Teaspoon Ginger

2 Cups of Nuts

2 Cups of Cherries

½ Cup Boiling Water

Beat eggs with mixer

Add oil and liquor

Add flour with baking powder

Mixture will be sticky

Add more flour if needed

Knead dough on floured board or in the bowl you are using

Can refrigerate the dough at this point

Melt honey into a deep roasting pan on stove with sugars and ginger

Watch carefully and let come to a slow boil

Flour a small scoop and scoop out dough into balls

Drop into boiling honey making sure it stays to a low boil and the honey covers the dough half way up the dough

If not enough honey add more

Cover pot

Put into oven at 350 degrees

Bake for 20 minutes covered

Uncover and stir cook an additional 15-20 minutes

Stir 2 times

Add ½ cup of boiling water -Be careful that it doesn’t boil over

Stir

Add nuts and cherries and cook for an additional 10 minutes