Making Thanksgiving more sustainable with advice from the Center for EcoTechnology

(Mass Appeal) – Take time to be thankful for Mother Earth this Thanksgiving and celebrate in a more sustainable way. EcoFellows Valeria Bridgewater and Maeghan Klinker from the Center for EcoTechnology, joined us with useful tips.

First, Klinker and Bridgewater demonstrated how to make your own Thanksgiving centerpiece with a salvaged light globe. Simply paint the globe with acrylic paint, using a sponge for a base layer. Once the base layer is dried, use stencils or stickers for added embellishment. Then fill the vessel with a candle, fairy lights or something similar.

Klinker and Bridgewater joined us again with additional tips to create less waste for this holiday. Those tips include using reusable dishes and cutlery, as well as cloth napkins. Sourcing locally for your food and buying in bulk to create less waste.