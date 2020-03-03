Making: Vegan Mac & No Cheese Crumble

(Mass Appeal) – Are you turned off if you hear the phrase Vegan eating? Well, there’s nothing to be afraid of!

Lamont Stuckey and India Russell from Veganish Foodies share with us the concept behind being vegan along with how to make a vegan mac & no cheese.

Mac & No Cheeze Crumble

Ingredients:

Vegan “Cheese”- potato, carrot, onion, nutritional yeast, paprika, vegan cheese and almond milk.

Noodles- elbow

“Meat” – Crumbles

Sauce- Healthy Alternative Specialty Sauce

Directions– Cook to tender the potato, carrot and onion and Blitz together with other ingredients for vegan “cheese.” Cook noodles as directed. Cook crumbles as directed on stove top. Mix together noodles, crumbles and cheese until mixed well together, and drizzle sauce on top.