Watch Live
8PM: 22News Digital Only LIVE Super Tuesday election commentary

Making: Vegan Mac & No Cheese Crumble

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Are you turned off if you hear the phrase Vegan eating? Well, there’s nothing to be afraid of!

Lamont Stuckey and India Russell from Veganish Foodies share with us the concept behind being vegan along with how to make a vegan mac & no cheese.

Mac & No Cheeze Crumble

Ingredients:
Vegan “Cheese”- potato, carrot, onion, nutritional yeast, paprika, vegan cheese and almond milk.
Noodles- elbow
“Meat” – Crumbles
Sauce- Healthy Alternative Specialty Sauce

Directions– Cook to tender the potato, carrot and onion and Blitz together with other ingredients for vegan “cheese.” Cook noodles as directed. Cook crumbles as directed on stove top. Mix together noodles, crumbles and cheese until mixed well together, and drizzle sauce on top.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories