Making: Vegetarian meatballs

(Mass Appeal) – Spaghetti and meatballs is a staple meal that we all remember. However, for those who don’t eat meat, or are looking for a healthier twist, there are options to change this meal up a bit.
Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is showing us a vegetarian way to make meatballs.
Vegetarian Meatballs
Ingredients:
1 ½ eggplants, chopped
2 tbs. olive oil
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. red pepper flakes
½ cup almond meal
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
¼ cup flour
2 tbs. shallot, chopped
1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped
½ tsp. dried basil
1 pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
2 eggs