Making: Vegetarian meatballs

(Mass Appeal) – Spaghetti and meatballs is a staple meal that we all remember. However, for those who don’t eat meat, or are looking for a healthier twist, there are options to change this meal up a bit.

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is showing us a vegetarian way to make meatballs.

Vegetarian Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 ½ eggplants, chopped

2 tbs. olive oil

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

½ cup almond meal

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup flour

2 tbs. shallot, chopped

1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp. dried basil

1 pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

2 eggs