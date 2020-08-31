Making zucchini bars is a delicious and healthy way to use your excess crop

(Mass Appeal) – Nothing says a good summer like a solid harvest of zucchini. But what should you do with your bounty? Work them into your meals, of course.

Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness, shows how to make zucchini bars.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) melted sweet butter

2 cups grated zucchini

1 cup sugar

1 egg beaten

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup flour

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch pan with foil and then grease and flour the foil.

Stir together the melted butter and the sugar, followed by the grated zucchini. Mix in the egg, stirring well to incorporate; then add the baking soda, the baking powder, the salt, and the cinnamon. Stir in the flour, and pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the concoction comes out clean, about 35 to 40 minutes. Makes about 16 squares, depending on how big you cut them.