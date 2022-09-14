(MASS APPEAL) – Hawaiʻi has always been a favorite vacation destination, but did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures are NOT found in any guidebook? John De Fries was born and raised in Waikīkī and is the President and CEO of the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, and he is joining us in a segment sponsored by the Hawaiian Islands to not only share some of Hawaiʻi’s hidden treasures, but how to protect them and more.

Visitors will get a chance to go beyond the beaches and popular visitor attractions with the Mālama Hawaiʻi Program. They will learn what it means to mālama (care for) Hawaiʻi and how travelers can get involved in meaningful and enriching experiences.

These volunteers engage in adventures and activities only available in Hawaiʻi involving natural resources, Hawaiian culture, and community. Visitors can also be a part of reforesting the native ecosystems of the Hawaiian Islands and have full immersion experiences with plants and animals that exist only in Hawaii.

For more information on the Mālama Hawaiʻi Program you can visit their website.

Sponsored by: The Hawaiian Islands