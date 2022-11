(Mass Appeal) – It is said that the stresses of the holiday can be especially difficult both for the newly-sober as well as individuals in long-term recovery, and that addiction treatment programs see spikes in re-admission rates right after the holidays. Cristina Rivera, Director of Outpatient Substance Use Services, and Kim Lee, Chief of Creative Strategy and Development at MiraVista, are both with me now to talk about managing sobriety during the holiday season.