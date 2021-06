WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A reception was held to celebrate the completion of a new mural that spans the length of the Merrick Station building in West Springfield Tuesday morning.

The mural was painted by West Springfield artist John Matlock, on the side of Merrick Station, the community police station, Community Development Office and the Park and Recreation Center located at 389 Main Street. The mural is featured on the park side of the building that features tropical fish.