(MASS APPEAL) – Your personal health is, by far, the most important thing in your life and you need to take care of yourself to live a long healthy life. If you don’t have a primary care physician and are unsure where to start on the road to better health, Dr. Talal Khan from Personal Primary Care & Weight Management in Springfield and East Longmeadow is with me now.
Personal Primary Care and Weight Loss Management
Springfield Location: 299 Carew Street, Suite 234
East Longmeadow Location: 98 Shaker Road
Visit personalprimarycare.com for more information about their services and facilities.
Sponsored by: Personal Primary Care