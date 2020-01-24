Breaking News
Manifesting your goals with a vision board

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – A great way to make your dreams become a reality is with a vision board. Scott Weiss of Kay Journal Coaching joined us to talk about how to make one and how they can help you reach your goals.

According to Weiss, a vision board is a place where you can put your goals down on paper, with inspirational pictures and words.

People make vision boards to help them stay on track for a promotion, stick to their diets and reach aspirations. Weiss said being able to look at your vision board daily helps you keep the goals top of mind.

