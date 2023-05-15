(MASS APPEAL) – Manny’s Appliances is known to be New England’s fastest growing appliance retailer and it’s been a staple in the community for more than 45 years. Now, there’s a lot to come for the store.

A staple in the local community is happy to announce their retirement, Manny will be officially stepping back from his role and embracing some well deserved free time. All Manny’s stores will remind in operation with their current staff. Their Marketing Director, George Rodriguez, said that everybody is happy with the transition, and that it was an easy one.

Keeping up with the latest technology, appliances from Manny’s makes it easier and more accessible for users than ever while still maintaining their guarantee of beating prices from big box stores. Manny’s Appliances now has 10 different locations across New England, making it easy to find a store near you. Visit mannystv.com to find a location near you.

