(MASS APPEAL) – We have wondered the corner and the holiday season is officially upon us. Whether you’re traveling to see family or to discover some festive destinations, travel expert and best-selling author, Sarah Dandashy, is with us to give us some tips on how to plan this holiday season.

Marriott’s festive holiday destinations

Some hotels really get into the holiday spirit and offer great packages. Some of those include:

NYC hotels participating the a Christmas Spectacular partnership

The St. Regis in Toronto that is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue to provide personal shopping experiences and more.

A unique destination that you may not think of for the holidays would be the Nashville, but their W hotel is transforming their rooftop bar into a winter village complete with cabins and a retro vibe.

For more information and to book your holiday get away, visit marriott.com

Sponsored by: Marriott