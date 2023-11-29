(Mass Appeal) – For more than 45 years, the mission of Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services has been to nurture and develop the skills, opportunities, and spirit of families in the Greater Springfield area. It offers after-school programs and educational and college readiness assistance, but the volunteers also bring the holiday spirit! They’re doing it again this year at the annual Holiday Tree Jubilee, and Shannon Rudder, the President & CEO of Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, and Katisha Woods-Johnson, the Facility Director, share more about the event and volunteer opportunities.