Mashed potatoes and parsnips with herbed butter

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to make a healthier version of mashed potatoes with parsnips and herbs.
Ingredients:
4 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes or New Potatoes, chopped and peeled
1-pound Parsnips, chopped and peeled
1 cup Milk
4 tbs. Butter, melted
2 tbs. Parsley, chopped
2 tbs. Chives, chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Put the chopped potatoes and parsnips in a large pot with salted water, making sure that the water completely covers.
- Bring to a boil, lower the heat to medium, it will 15-20 minutes to cook. While the potatoes and parsnips cook, in a small pot melt the butter, once the butter is melted add the herbs. Set aside. (Reserve a few herbs for garnish.)
- Test the tenderness of the potatoes with a fork or knife; they should pierce easily and be tender, yet firm.
- Drain any remaining liquid and mash the potatoes and parsnips with a potato masher until there are no visible lumps.
- Add the milk and melted herb butter and continue to mash until the potatoes and parsnip mash is smooth and creamy.