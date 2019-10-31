Mass Appeal broadcasts live from Salem, the witchcraft center of the world

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal takes you live to Salem, Massachusetts, an old city rich with history. Because of the witch trials, Salem has been named the witchcraft center of the world and it is a popular haunt on Halloween.

Alanna talks to a modern day witch to learn more about the practice. A witch has been described as someone who knows their own power and seeks to channel it.

Salem is filled with centuries-old attractions that not only commemorate the witch trials but also the city’s place in the spice trade. We learn about the role Salem has played in Massachusetts’ history.

Salem is also home to the country’s oldest candy company. Alanna tries some sweets from the past.

We also hear from Salem’s mayor to learn about some of the other attractions in the city.