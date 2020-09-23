Mass Appeal teams up with American Cancer Society for its Fund the Future campaign

(Mass Appeal) – Today Mass Appeal teamed up with the American Cancer Society for its Fund the Future Campaign. During today’s show, we learned why raising money for research now is more crucial than ever.

Jill Monson, the community development manager for the Western Massachusetts Chapter of the American Cancer Society, shared why the fight against cancer is a personal one for her. She also noted that all of the money raised locally to fight cancer, stays to help people in this area.

Local radio icon John O’Brien from Rock102 has been very open about his melanoma diagnosis and treatments and continues to share his story of the highs and lows of his 8-year battle.

Pediatric cancer survivor Luke Weber joined us with his inspirational story. First diagnosed at age 3, Weber is now a three time cancer survivor and 2020 high school graduate whose strength is an inspiration.

Dr. Lauren Teras, scientific director of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society, joined us to talk about how cancer research started and the incredible difference it makes.

September is blood cancer awareness month and these types of cancers can be difficult to diagnose. Jenn Schimmel Stanley, a leukemia survivor, shares her personal story about the trouble diagnosing her cancer just two years ago along with the steps she’s made over those ensuing 24 months.

Life can change in an instant, especially when a loved one receives a cancer diagnosis. Joan Ackley received this devastating news about her daughter. She speaks with us on some of the memories of her daughter and her battle with a form of HPV (human papillomavirus).

Ivonne Lopez, American Cancer Society Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships Manager spoke about the disparities in diagnosis, treatment, and research in the Hispanic community and the programs in place locally to help.

You can help the American Cancer Society by donating online at WWLP.com , or simply text CURE to 20222 to give a $25 donation. You can also visit the American Cancer Society’s Massachusetts Facebook page (@ACSMA) for to contribute to the Facebook Fundraiser, or call 413-455-0616.