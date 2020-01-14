Mass Appeal welcomes our new co-host Patrick Berry

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal is excited to introduce our new co-host, Patrick Berry!

Patrick was born and raised in Westfield and attended St. Mary’s parish schools and Holyoke Community College before moving to New York City and studying at the City University of New York, Bernard Baruch College.

Patrick returned to Westfield in 2003 with his wife Mimi and their two daughters. He was President and Owner of The Westfield News Group until selling the media outlets in the summer of 2019. Patrick hosted a weekly radio show on WSKB 89.5FM which was also simulcast on WCPC-TV.

We are pleased to welcome Patrick and his wealth of media experience to Mass Appeal!