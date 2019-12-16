Mass Appeal’s annual Toys for Tots wrap-up show

(Mass Appeal) The need for new, unwrapped toys for children in need is even greater this year. Our viewers really responded! Today on Mass Appeal, we hear from some local residents and businesses that are going to be making a lot of area children very happy this year.

The Toys for Tots drive wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Marines. We speak to Corporal Jaylen Campbell to hear how the toy drive comes together, and how the toys are distributed to families.

Way Finders is one organization that helps to distribute toys to families in its care. Tyler Hadley and Kenny Castro share their first-hand accounts of the impact these toys will have on local families in need.

Local businesses have also been a crucial part of the Toys for Tots drive success. We speak with Bonnie Saritelli and Angel Bermudez from United Tractor Trailor to hear how this business volunteers to transport the thousands of toys and hundreds of bikes from our 22News lobby to the Toys for Tots distribution center. We also hear from Kerry Watson of Berry Global in Easthampton on what motivated their employees to help the toy drive.