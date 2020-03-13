Mass Appeal’s exclusive look at the Smith College Spring Bulb Show

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal was given an exclusive look at the Smith College Spring Bulb Show, which was closed this year due to safety precautions around the coronavirus. Tim Johnson, the director of the Botanic Garden of Smith College, gave a tour of the colorful and fragrant conservatory.

Johnson noted that more than 6,000 bulbs are in currently in bloom and staff and students worked together, starting to October, to force bloom the bulbs. Essentially the flowers are tricked into thinking that it is spring and bloom earlier than they would in the wild.

Selina Lewis-Bartley, Springfield resident and a senior at Smith College, joined us to share her experience working with the bulb show. The psychology major has helped for more than two years and found a love for botany. She plans to continue to foster her love of plants and does the gardening at home.

Johnson also took us to the “Palm House,” a warm and humid part of the conservatory that has a chocolate tree and other gorgeous tropical plants. He added people can stay connected to the campus and the conservatory by checking social media – the Smith College Botanic Garden Facebook and Instagram page will give you photos, videos and all the up-to-date information you need.