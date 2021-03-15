Massachusetts #1 for safe driving

(Mass Appeal) – In a study recently released based on National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration data, Massachusetts was named the top state for the best drivers in the U.S.. Even with that distinction, there have been more than 22,000 injury crashes involving unsafe speeds in the state since 2010, and from June to November last year, 2020, more than 200 speeding tickets were issued each month to drivers speeding 100 miles per hour or higher.

Sandra Marsian, VP of membership for AAA Pioneer Valley, joins me now to discuss.