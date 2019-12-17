Maternal Mental Health: Handling the holidays with a new baby

(Mass Appeal) – The holiday are crazy times – add a new baby into the mix and you can be flat out exhausted! Lauren Harris of the Center for Perinatal Wellness joined us with tips on how to practically enjoy the holidays with a new baby in tow.

Harris noted that it’s fine to remind people to wash their hands before handling the baby. So no one gets offended, a gentle reminder that the baby has not had vaccinations yet should do the trick.

Also make sure to take time for yourself. If you need to leave the party early, then just do it. Take it easy on yourself and remember life and accidents happens with little ones… maybe strive for perfection another year.