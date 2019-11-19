Maternal Mental Health: How PTSD can affect new mothers

(Mass Appeal) – The birth of a child can be a joyful experience for most people but for some, it can be traumatic. Lauren Harris, owner of the Center for Perinatal Wellness joined us with some advice for mothers struggling with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

According Harris, the symptoms are classic: depression, obsessing over small details and more. Often times a healthcare provider can help steer you toward help if they are with you during a traumatic birthing experience, but if not it’s recommended to seek professional help.

Unfortunately, Harris said you will never be “cured” of PTSD, but it is something that can be managed for an optimal outcome throughout your life.