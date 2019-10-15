1  of  2
Maternal Mental Health: How to prepare yourself mentally for motherhood

(Mass Appeal) – There are lots of things that need to be done as you get ready for the arrival of a new baby and one of these things is to prepare yourself mentally for this change. Lauren Harris, owner of the Center for Perinatal Wellness, joined us with tips.

First, Harris suggested dispelling the myths versus the realities of motherhood. Remind yourself that not every infant sleeps through the night at 3 months and not everybody’s figure is able to bounce back in a few months time.

She also suggests making a list of people who have offered to watch the baby, so you are able to take a break – or even a shower – when needed.

Finally, Harris notes that women with a history of depression tend to be more likely to get postpartum depression, so be alert if you fall into this category.

