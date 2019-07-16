Maternal Mental Health: Looking out for postpartum psychosis

Shockingly, maternal suicide is the leading cause of death for women in the year following the birth of a child. Lauren Harris, owner of the Center for Perinatal Wellness, joined us to talk about this condition and how to spot it.

A rare, but serious condition, postpartum psychosis is more likely to arise in a woman who has either a personal or familial link to bipolar disorder. If a new mom starts not making sense, acting irrationally or not sleeping for extended periods of time, it’s important to bring her to the emergency room.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.