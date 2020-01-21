Maternal Mental Health: Postpartum depression vs the blues and how to spot the difference

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – Postpartum depression is a common affliction – but how do you know when it’s more serious than the blues? Lauren Harris of the Center for Perinatal Wellness joined us with tips.

According to Harris, if you are having trouble eating, sleeping or are experiencing obsessive thoughts, it may be a sign that you need to talk with your doctor.

Harris added that PTSD can also occur after childbirth, especially if your experience was traumatic. She encouraged new mothers not to ignore serious symptoms.

