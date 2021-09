SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The concert in Forest Park that is scheduled for Thursday night has been moved inside a tent area at the Barney Carriage House.

The jazz and blues band, "Ethel Lee Ensemble" was scheduled to perform Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Amphitheater will now take place inside the tent at the Barney Carriage House inside Forest Park. The heavy rain overnight caused the ground to still be wet.