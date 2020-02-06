MAVE Presents The Vagina Monologues

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a girls night out that supports a good cause, consider heading to Monson this weekend for some theatre, art and music!

Faith Ward from Monson Against Violence Everywhere (MAVE) provides us with details about the history of The Vagina Monologues performance along with the reasons why it is such a popular stage event.

Friday, February 7th 2020 and Saturday, February 8th, 2020, both nights beginning at 7pm

Unitarian United Parish of Monson located at 177 Main St. Monson, MA

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.artshealinghearts.weebly.com or at the door.