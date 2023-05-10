(MASS APPEAL) – May is Foster Care Appreciation Month and joining me today is John Bright, a foster parent with Helix Human Services to talk about the importance of being a foster care parent.

Helix Human Services provides Comprehensive Foster Care (CFC), a unique program through which foster families provide a home to one or two children and/or adolescents in need of more support.

Foster parents receive specialized training, respite, and other supports to sustain their important work. CFC program specialists support families throughout the process. They explain the expectations of the parents as well as other guidelines. They help to facilitate the required training through the Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP), a program that prepares individuals for their role as foster parents and helps to ensure a safe home for foster children.

Requirements to apply:

Age 21 years or older

Previous experience working with children

Successful background check

A valid Massachusetts driver’s license and access to reliable transportation

A home that meets all health, physical and safety standards

The approval process can take anywhere from three months to one year.

Foster families receive:

A tax-free stipend per day, per child

Ongoing trauma/neglect training and methods to support youth

A case manager for each child

Access to clinical support

Monthly foster parent support meetings

Contact:

We accept applications on an ongoing basis. For more information, please fill out the following inquiry form, and a Helix Human Services foster care representative will follow up with you.

For more information visit helixhumanservices.com

