(MASS APPEAL) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Massachusetts Chapter, campaign for 2023 is #MentalHealth4All and there are ways that you can get involved. Joining me with all the details are Heather Claflin, Special Events Manager and Lyndsey Nunes, Board Member and co-chair of the Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk.

Out of the Darkness Greater Springfield Walk

We are still a few months out from the Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk now is the time to start the conversation. Fundraising, volunteer and sponsor opportunities are available. Visit afsp.org/massachusetts for more information on how you can get involved.

Sponsored by: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Massachusetts Chapter