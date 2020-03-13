Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed exhibit now open at the Connecticut Science Center

(Mass Appeal) – A new blockbuster exhibit has opened at the Connecticut Science Center called “Maya: Hidden Wold Revealed.” We had a chance to take a look at the exhibit with Tracy Shirer, director of marketing.

Both interactive and informative, the exhibit explores the ancient South American culture of the Maya people and it is loaded with more than 200 authentic artifacts.

Maya: Hidden World Revealed is at the Connecticut Science Center, 250 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, Connecticut. You can find out more information by calling 860-724-3623 or online at CTScienceCenter.org.